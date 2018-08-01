GE wins US$631 million US defense contract: Pentagon
General Electric Co has been awarded a US$631 million contract for repair, replacement and program support of engine components used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA 18G aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)