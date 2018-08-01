GE wins US$631 million US defense contract: Pentagon

General Electric Co has been awarded a US$631 million contract for repair, replacement and program support of engine components used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA 18G aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets in Montoir-de-Bretagne
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

