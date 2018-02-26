Geely Auto shares surge on news of chairman's stake in Daimler
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent after its chairman Li Shufu said he had built up a near 10 percent stake in Germany's Daimler - a US$9 billion bet that he can access the Mercedes-Benz owner's technology.
The stock surged as high as to HKUS$26 in early trade, its highest level since Jan. 24. That compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .
Li is expected to meet Daimler executives in Stuttgart on Monday, a source familiar with the matter has said, and hopes to meet top German government officials in Berlin.
