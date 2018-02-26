Geely Auto shares surge on news of chairman's stake in Daimler

Business

Geely Auto shares surge on news of chairman's stake in Daimler

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent after its chairman Li Shufu said he had built up a near 10 percent stake in Germany's Daimler - a US$9 billion bet that he can access the Mercedes-Benz owner's technology.

FILE PHOTO: Li Shufu, founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, attends the Volvo's S90 news conference in Shanghai, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent after its chairman Li Shufu said he had built up a near 10 percent stake in Germany's Daimler: a US$9 billion bet that he can access the Mercedes-Benz owner's technology.

The stock surged as high as to HKUS$26 in early trade, its highest level since Jan. 24. That compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Li is expected to meet Daimler executives in Stuttgart on Monday, a source familiar with the matter has said, and hopes to meet top German government officials in Berlin.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark