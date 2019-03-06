Geely chairman says China auto industry faces restructuring in next 3-5 years

Zhejiang Geely Holding's Chairman, Li Shufu, said on Wednesday China's automotive industry faces restructuring and bankruptcies in the next three to five years as the industry transforms.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Zhejiang Geely Holding's Chairman, Li Shufu, said on Wednesday China's automotive industry faces restructuring and bankruptcies in the next three to five years as the industry transforms.

Li made the comments on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai)