Geely's Volvo posts 18per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit

Sweden's Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely, reported an 18per cent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit as cost cuts and growing sales more than offset the impact of subdued global auto markets.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely, reported an 18per cent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit as cost cuts and growing sales more than offset the impact of subdued global auto markets.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker, acquired by Geely from Ford Motor Co back in 2010, reported operating earnings of 5.29 billion Swedish crowns as revenues rose 8.4per cent to 79.2 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editin by Johan Ahlander)