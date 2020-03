Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group sold 2.18 million units in 2019, Chairman Li Shufu said on Monday.

BEIJING: Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group sold 2.18 million units in 2019, Chairman Li Shufu said on Monday.

The group's revenue reached 320 billion yuan (US$45.97 billion) in 2019, Li said, according to a post on the group's wechat account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yilei Sun; Editing by Edmund Blair)