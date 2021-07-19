General Atlantic-backed Riskified aims for over US$3 billion valuation in US IPO

REUTERS: Online risk management platform Riskified Ltd, backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, was aiming for a valuation of more than US$3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Riskified said it planned to sell 17.5 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange, priced between US$18 and US$20 per share. At the top end of the range, it could raise up to US$350 million.

Existing shareholders are selling 200,000 of the shares offered, proceeds from which will not go to the company

Riskified was founded by Eido Gal and Assaf Feldman in 2013 to solve issues related to online payment fraud and built a machine learning platform that minimizes payment risk, the filing showed.

Riskified's revenue jumped 30per cent to US$169.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the filing showed, but the company recorded a net loss of US$11.3 million.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the offering. Riskified will be listed under the symbol "RSKD".

(Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)