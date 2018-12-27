General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts

Business

General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts

The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to General Dynamics Corp for US$1.1 billion, to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for US$874 million and to Oceaneering International Inc for US$828 million.

A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in
A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to General Dynamics Corp for US$1.1 billion, to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for US$874 million and to Oceaneering International Inc for US$828 million.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark