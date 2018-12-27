General Dynamics among those winning Pentagon contracts
The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded contracts for submarine maintenance and modernization to General Dynamics Corp for US$1.1 billion, to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc for US$874 million and to Oceaneering International Inc for US$828 million.
