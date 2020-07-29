General Dynamics profit falls 22.5per cent on lower aerospace sales

Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 22.5per cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace and information technology units.

General Dynamics NASSCO ship yard entrance is shown in San Diego, California
FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics NASSCO ship yard entrance is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Net earnings fell to US$625 million, or US$2.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from US$806 million, or US$2.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3per cent to US$9.26 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

