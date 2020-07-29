General Dynamics profit falls 22.5per cent on lower aerospace sales

Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 22.5per cent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower sales in its aerospace and information technology units.

Net earnings fell to US$625 million, or US$2.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from US$806 million, or US$2.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3per cent to US$9.26 billion.

