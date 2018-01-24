General Dynamics profit rises 11.6 percent

General Dynamics Corp , the maker of Gulfstream business jets, reported a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

REUTERS: General Dynamics Corp , the maker of Gulfstream business jets, reported a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Earnings from continuing operations rose to US$636 million, or US$2.10 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$570 million, or US$1.89 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a US$119 million one-time, non-cash charge in the quarter related to U.S. tax changes.

Revenue rose to US$8.28 billion from US$7.65 billion last year.

