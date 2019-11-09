General Dynamics wins US$732 million US defense contract: Pentagon

General Dynamics Corp has been awarded a US$732 million U.S. defense contract for sustainment of the Mobile User Objective System ground system, a narrowband military satellite communications system, the Pentagon said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

