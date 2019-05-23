General Electric CEO affirms weak forecasts, signaling stable outlook

General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp affirmed the ailing conglomerate's weak forecasts for 2019 and beyond on Wednesday, a potential sign of stability after his predecessors repeatedly missed financial goals.

REUTERS: General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp affirmed the ailing conglomerate's weak forecasts for 2019 and beyond on Wednesday, a potential sign of stability after his predecessors repeatedly missed financial goals.

GE expects to lose as much as US$2 billion in free cash flow this year, but sees the outflow ending in 2020 and an "acceleration" of cash flow improvement in 2021, Culp said at the annual Electrical Products Group conference in Florida. That's in line with what he forecast in March and April.

Culp stressed the difficulties the company still faces in improving its financial results.

"I think we're making progress but I don't want anyone to walk out of here thinking this is something that is easily fixed," Culp said. "There's a lot to do here."

GE shares added 0.4 percent to nearly US$10 at midday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

