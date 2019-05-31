General Electric CEO says some efficiency efforts are just beginning

Business

General Electric CEO says some efficiency efforts are just beginning

General Electric Co affirmed on Thursday that it expects negative free cash flow in the second quarter, and said its power unit plans to cut costs by about 20per cent over the next two years as it tries to become leaner.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of US conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company&apos;s site of
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Bookmark

NEW YORK: General Electric Co affirmed on Thursday that it expects negative free cash flow in the second quarter, and said its power unit plans to cut costs by about 20per cent over the next two years as it tries to become leaner.

GE's power plant factory in Greenville, South Carolina, recently started efforts to use so-called lean manufacturing principles that aim to reduce costs and increase efficiency and quality, the company's chief executive officer, Larry Culp, said at an investor conference in New York.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark