General Electric CEO warns of negative cash flow in 2020

General Electric Co on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort
The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

REUTERS: General Electric Co on Thursday warned 2020 free cash flow would be negative as it struggles with weakness in its aviation and power units due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also expects second-quarter free cash outflow to be between US$3.5 billion and US$4.5 billion, wider than analysts' average estimate of negative US$2.5 billion, GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp told investors at the Bernstein Conference.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

