General Electric's free cash flow beats estimates, provides 2021 outlook

BOSTON: General Electric reported a better-than-expected free cash flow for the fourth quarter on Tuesday (Jan 26) and forecast 2021 cash flow to be about US$2.5 billion to US$4.5 billion, as it benefits from a recovery at its power and renewable energy units.

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 came in at 8 cents per share, compared with Refinitiv's average analyst estimate of a profit of 9 cents per share.

Free cash outflow from industrial operations totaled US$4.37 billion, GE said. The manufacturing conglomerate had previously predicted a cash flow of at least US$2.5 billion in the fourth quarter.