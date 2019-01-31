General Electric posts small profit in fourth quarter, cash flow slows

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a US$666 million profit for the fourth quarter, recovering from the US$23 billion charge it took three months ago as it began restructuring under a new chief executive.

REUTERS: U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a US$666 million profit from continuing operations for the fourth quarter, recovering from a US$11.2 billion loss a year ago, as it accelerated restructuring under a new chief executive.

GE's profit totaled 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of US$1.29 a share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents a share, below analyst estimates of 22 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Revenue rose 5 percent to US$33.3 billion, higher than estimates of US$32.6 billion.

GE's closely-watched cash flow from operations slipped to US$6.4 billion in the quarter from about US$7 billion last year, and was down 80 percent to US$2.3 billion for the full year, due to outflows in prior quarters.

GE's ailing power division lost US$872 million in the quarter and its GE Capital finance arm lost US$177 million, GE said. Other units posted profits, including US$1.7 billion in aviation.

"Our strategy is clear: de-leverage our balance sheet and strengthen our businesses, starting with Power," GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in a statement.

