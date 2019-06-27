General Electric's machinists oppose tentative labor deal

Business

General Electric's machinists oppose tentative labor deal

The machinists union said on Wednesday it opposes a tentative labor contract reached this week with General Electric Co, potentially impeding the Boston-based conglomerate's efforts to avoid labor unrest during a difficult period.

FILE PHOTO: A traffic light is seen in front of a logo of General Electric at the company&apos;s pl
FILE PHOTO: A traffic light is seen in front of a logo of General Electric at the company's plant in Birr, Switzerland June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

"Our recommendation is to reject," Brian Bryant, general vice president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) told Reuters. "It's what we consider a concessionary contract."

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

