General Electric says US regulators are investigating insurance charge

Business

General Electric says US regulators are investigating insurance charge

General Electric Co's chief financial officer said on Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a recent insurance charge.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Electric is seen at its plant in Baden, Switzerland November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

REUTERS: General Electric Co's chief financial officer said on Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a recent insurance charge.

GE said last week it would book a US$11-billion charge in the fourth quarter, including US$6.2 billion for reevaluation of insurance assets. The insurance charge was double what GE had warned last year.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark