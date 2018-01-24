General Electric says US regulators are investigating insurance charge

General Electric Co's chief financial officer said on Wednesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a recent insurance charge.

GE said last week it would book a US$11-billion charge in the fourth quarter, including US$6.2 billion for reevaluation of insurance assets. The insurance charge was double what GE had warned last year.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)