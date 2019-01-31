General Electric swings to small profit in fourth quarter

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a US$666 million profit for the fourth quarter, recovering from the US$23 billion charge it took three months ago as it began restructuring under a new chief executive.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

On a per share basis, GE reported profit from continuing operation of 8 cents, compared with a loss of US$1.29 cents per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents per share.

