General Electric swings to small profit in fourth quarter

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co reported a US$666 million profit for the fourth quarter, recovering from the US$23 billion charge it took three months ago as it began restructuring under a new chief executive.

On a per share basis, GE reported profit from continuing operation of 8 cents, compared with a loss of US$1.29 cents per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents per share.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)