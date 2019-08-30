General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday partially dismissed a lawsuit by investors in General Electric Co that accused the company of concealing US$24 billion in insurance liabilities and using fraudulent accounting to prop up its power business.

NEW YORK: A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday partially dismissed a lawsuit by investors in General Electric Co that accused the company of concealing US$24 billion in insurance liabilities and using fraudulent accounting to prop up its power business.

Judge Jesse Furman granted the shareholders permission to amend their complaint. The class-action lawsuit, originally filed in November 2017, consolidates six cases that sought to hold GE and its senior leaders accountable for falling profits in recent years.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)