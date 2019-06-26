General Mills misses sales estimates as snacks demand fall

General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by declines in its U.S. snacks business.

REUTERS: General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by declines in its U.S. snacks business.

The company has been struggling to drive sales of its sugary snacks and yogurt as consumers shift to healthier breakfast and snacking options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organic net sales, excluding revenue from acquisitions, fell 2per cent in the fourth quarter in its North America retail segment, its biggest by sales.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to US$570.2 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 26, from US$354.4 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall net sales rose 7per cent to US$4.16 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of US$4.24 billion.

The boost came from a 38per cent surge in sales from pet food company Blue Buffalo, which it bought last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the quarter, the company earned 83 cents per share, excluding one-time items, above the estimate of 77 cents.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company fell more than 3per cent before the bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)