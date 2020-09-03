General Motors, Honda to form strategic alliance in North America

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

General Motors and Japan's Honda Motor Co have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a North American automotive alliance, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The proposed alliance will involve selling a range of vehicles under each company's distinct brands and cooperation in research and development, General Motors said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)