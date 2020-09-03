General Motors, Honda to form strategic alliance in North America
General Motors and Japan's Honda Motor Co have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a North American automotive alliance, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.
The proposed alliance will involve selling a range of vehicles under each company's distinct brands and cooperation in research and development, General Motors said.
