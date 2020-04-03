General Motors, Honda to jointly develop two new electric vehicles

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

General Motors and Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday the companies would jointly develop two new electric vehicles for Honda.

The new vehicles will use GM's batteries, the companies said, adding that they would go on sale in the United States and Canada in 2024.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)