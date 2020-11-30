GM, Nikola announce reworked, smaller deal focused on supplying fuel-cell systems

FILE PHOTO: An undated handout photo shows the new Cadillac Lyriq, one of the electric vehicles that General Motors said on Oct 20, 2020, that its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory will begin to produce. (Photo: General Motors Co/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)
DETROIT: General Motors and Nikola on Monday (Nov 30) announced a reworked, smaller agreement that keeps a fuel-cell partnership intact but eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker as well as plans for building Nikola's electric pickup truck.

In September, the companies announced a deal under which GM would supply batteries, a chassis architecture, fuel cell systems and a factory to build the startup's proposed Badger electric pickup in return for an 11 per cent stake and US$700 million. 

However, the deal came into question after a short seller attacked Nikola as a fraud, something the company denied.

The new deal, a non-binding memorandum of understanding, is subject to negotiation and a definitive deal, Nikola and GM said in separate statements.

Under the new agreement, GM will supply its fuel-cell system for Nikola's Class 7 and Class 8 commercial semi-trucks, Nikola said. The companies are also discussing Nikola's potential use of GM's Ultium electric battery system in its commercial trailers.

Nikola's shares were up almost 8 per cent in pre-market trading.

