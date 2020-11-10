General Motors to add 3,000 tech jobs

U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Monday it would hire 3,000 employees across its engineering, design and IT divisions to increase diversity and contribute to its electric vehicle platform.

The hiring is expected to take place from now, through the first quarter of 2021, the company said.

"This will clearly show that we're committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs," GM President Mark Reuss said.

General Motors' Chief Executive Mary Barra said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-results-idCAKBN27L1N0 last week the automaker will boost capital spending over the next three years to speed up development of electric vehicles.

