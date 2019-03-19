General Motors to invest US$2.7 billion in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, maintain 15,000 jobs

General Motors said on Tuesday it would invest 10 billion reais (US$2.65 billion) in two of its Brazilian plants located in the state of Sao Paulo.

The two plants are located in Sao Caetano do Sul and Sao Jose dos Campos and employ 15,000 people, jobs that will be maintained as part of the investment plan.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)