German airline Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots on cost savings

BERLIN: Lufthansa and its pilots have reached an agreement that secures jobs until end-March 2022 and could help reduce costs by as much as 450 million euros (US$548 million), pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Wednesday.

Agreements on reduced working hours will be extended until the end of next year, said VC, which represents Lufthansa's roughly 5,000 pilots, adding the agreement can be extended until the end of June 2022.

