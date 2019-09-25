German authorities raid Deutsche Bank in relation to Danske Bank

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

German authorities have been in the process of seeking information at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters since Tuesday in relation to Danske Bank and a money laundering scandal, Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday.

They are investigating whether Deutsche alerted authorities about suspicious transactions quickly enough, the prosecutors said.

The search, which is still ongoing, involves three prosecutors and nine agents from Germany's federal criminal police.

Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating. "Deutsche Bank has comprehensively examined the facts of the matter and has voluntarily provided the requested documents as far as possible," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)