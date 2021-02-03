German car sales drop 30per cent in January - source

New passenger car registrations in Germany fell more than 30per cent in January to around 170,000 vehicles, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Car dealerships have been hit by a second lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, with non-essential stores closed since mid-December, and by tax breaks for consumers running out at the end of 2020.

New car registrations in December had been up by almost 10per cent.

Car authority KBA is due to publish official sales figures later on Wednesday.

