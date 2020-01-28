German car supplier Webasto halts China corporate travel over coronavirus: spokeswoman

The German auto supplier Webasto has halted all corporate travel to and from China because of the coronavirus outbreak and the infection of an employee, a spokeswoman for the company said on Monday.

She was confirming a Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper report that cited chief executive Holger Engelmann as saying in an interview that travel to and from China will stop for two weeks.

A Chinese employee from Shanghai tested positive for the virus on Jan. 26, Engelmann told the paper.

The employee had been at the company's German headquarters from Jan. 19 to 22, but it was unclear when the employee became infected, he said.

The company, which has 11 locations in China, including in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, is also examining its supply chain, Engelmann said.

