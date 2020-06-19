German coronavirus tracing app downloaded almost 10 million times - government
Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 9.6 million times, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.
The app, which SAP and Deutsche Telekom helped develop, was launched earlier this week.
