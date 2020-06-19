German coronavirus tracing app downloaded almost 10 million times - government

Business

German coronavirus tracing app downloaded almost 10 million times - government

Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 9.6 million times, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Germany to launch coronavirus smartphone contact tracing app
Germany to launch coronavirus smartphone contact tracing app

Bookmark

BERLIN: Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 9.6 million times, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The app, which SAP and Deutsche Telekom helped develop, was launched earlier this week.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark