German coronavirus tracing app downloaded almost 10 million times - government

BERLIN: Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 9.6 million times, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The app, which SAP and Deutsche Telekom helped develop, was launched earlier this week.

