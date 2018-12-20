German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent

MUNICH: A German court ruled on Thursday (Dec 20) that iPhone maker Apple infringed a hardware patent of Qualcomm Inc and said the US company could no longer sell some iPhone models in Germany which contain a particular component.

The ruling will not go into immediate effect if Apple appeals, judge Matthias Zigann told the court.

Advertisement

The German case is Qualcomm's third major effort to secure a ban on Apple's lucrative iPhones over patent infringement allegations after similar court efforts in the United States and in China, one of which resulted in a Chinese court ordering a ban on sales of some iPhones there earlier this month.

In Germany, Qualcomm is seeking a ban on some iPhones with chips from Intel Corp. The judge ruled that phones that contain a combination of chips from Intel and Apple supplier Qorvo Inc violated one of Qualcomm's patents around so-called envelope tracking, a feature that helps mobile phones save battery power while sending and receiving wireless signals.

Apple, Intel and Qorvo were not immediately available for comment outside regular US business hours.

Qualcomm sued Apple in the regional court in Munich in July last year, seeking an injunction to halt some iPhone sales in Germany as well as monetary damages. The case is part of a broader court conflict between the two, in which Apple has alleged that Qualcomm engaged in anticompetitive business practices to protect a monopoly on so-called modem chips, which help mobile phones connect to wireless data networks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US Federal Trade Commission has also sued Qualcomm over its business practices in a case set to go to trial in California next month.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Tassilo Hummel and Bernadette Baum)