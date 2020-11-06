German flag carrier Lufthansa could need more money next year: Report

BERLIN: The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document.

It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that officials and politicians were "losing patience" with airline chief Carsten Spohr, adding that there were doubts that he was the right man to make the savings needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Hermann Thiele, a major shareholder, told the magazine he had confidence in Spohr. "Carsten Spohr is the right man in this difficult situation," it said.

Germany's largest airline, which received a €9 billion (US$11 billion) state bailout out in June, on Thursday (Nov 5) reported a quarterly loss of €2 billion after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the global travel industry.