German military refuses to take two Airbus A400M planes due to be delivered

BERLIN: Germany's air force said on Wednesday it had decided not to take two Airbus A400M planes that were due to be delivered, citing recurring technical problems with the military transporters.

The air force said while the A400M formed the backbone of its air transport, there were technical issues - such as with the propellers.

"The overall technical defects and the realization that the two planes due to be delivered also do not possess the characteristics that were guaranteed in the contract, have resulted in the armed forces not taking these aircraft," the Luftwaffe, or air force, said in a statement.

