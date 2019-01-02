German prosecutor drops insider trading probe against Deutsche Boerse ex-CEO

The Frankfurt prosecutor on Wednesday said it has dropped a probe against Deutsche Boerse's former Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter who was being investigated for suspected insider trading.

FRANKFURT: The Frankfurt prosecutor on Wednesday said it has dropped a probe against Deutsche Boerse's former Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter who was being investigated for suspected insider trading.

Prosecutors probed Kengeter after he purchased Deutsche Boerse shares in December 2015, two months before the German company announced it was in talks to combine with London Stock Exchange .

Advertisement

The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said the probe had been dropped in exchange for a 250,000 euros (US$284,150.00) charitable donation, and a further 4.5 million euros payment.

Last month Deutsche Boerse said it would pay a 10.5 million euros fine to resolve the insider trading case, and at the time said a probe against Kengeter had been dropped.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)