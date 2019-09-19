German prosecutors probe Airbus for potential misuse of client documents

Munich prosecutors said on Wednesday they had launched a probe against Airbus after the company notified the authorities about potential irregularities involving customer documents.

Airbus confirmed that it had informed prosecutors that some employees may have treated customer documents in an illegal manner.

The documents are related to two German procurement deals involving program line communications, intelligence and security, Airbus said. Airbus turned to the authorities after launching an internal probe with the help of an independent law firm.

"The company fully supports the relevant authorities with their investigation," Airbus said in a statement.

