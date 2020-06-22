German prosecutors probe all possible crimes in connection with Wirecard

MUNICH: German public prosecutors said on Monday that they were probing all possible criminal offences in connection with payments firm Wirecard after the company discovered a 1.9 billion euro (US$2.13 billion) hole in its accounts.

When asked whether they were widening their probe into the payments firm, the Munich prosecutors said they could not comment on their investigations ahead of time.

Germany's Wirecard admitted on Monday that 1.9 billion euros it counted in foreign accounts were likely never there, withdrawing earlier financial statements.

