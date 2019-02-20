German prosecutors start penalty proceedings against Daimler in diesel probe

German prosecutors in the city of Stuttgart have opened penalty proceedings against carmaker Daimler linked to suspected manipulation of diesel cars, the prosecution office said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors are examining whether Daimler executives have neglected their legal duties, it added.

A Daimler spokeswoman said the company was fully cooperating with the authorities.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)