German regulator orders recall of diesel-powered Daimler van

FRANKFURT: Germany's road vehicle authority KBA has ordered Daimler to recall its van model Vito 1.6l Diesel Euro 6, saying two of the van's engine control features to reduce exhaust emissions were in breach of regulations.

In a statement on Thursday, Daimler said it would appeal the decision and fight it in court, if necessary, though it said it was fully cooperating with the regulator.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Adrian Croft)