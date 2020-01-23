German smartphone bank N26 counts 5 million customers - CEO

BERLIN: German smartphone bank N26 now has 5 million customers, the founder of Berlin's leading fintech startup said, representing an increase from the 3.5 million users it reported last summer.

N26, last valued by investors at US$3.3 billion, is growing fastest in its main European markets while the United States - where it launched last year - is making a positive contribution, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Valentin Stalf told Reuters.

"We added more customers in 2019 than we did in all the prior years put together," Stalf, 34, added in an interview.

He declined to share financials or give a market breakdown, but said growth at N26 was strongest in Germany, France and Austria, while Italy and Spain had a chance to achieve a similar rate of expansion.

N26, founded five years ago, has raised a total of US$683 million in investment. Its last funding round in July 2019 gathered US$170 million backers including Valar, Tencent and Insight Partners.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Sims)

