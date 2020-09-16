German startup sennder acquires Uber's European freight business

German freight startup sennder said on Wednesday it had acquired Uber's European freight business in an all-stock deal that will see the U.S. ride hailing company become a minority shareholder.

BERLIN: German freight startup sennder said on Wednesday it had acquired Uber's European freight business in an all-stock deal that will see the U.S. ride hailing company become a minority shareholder.

The deal marks the second acquisition this year by Berlin-based sennder, a digital freight forwarder founded in 2015 that specialises in full-truck loads, handling 50,000 cargoes a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)