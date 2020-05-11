German tax intake may fall €100 billion short of estimate: Bild

BERLIN: German federal and state governments and local authorities are likely to get about €100 billion less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated due to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, mass-selling Bild reported on Monday (May 11).

The paper did not cite its sources. The government's tax experts are due to give their forecasts for the tax intake this week.

The deficit is likely to reach €300 billion by 2024, Bild said.