German watchdog chief calls Wirecard scandal a 'massive criminal act'

FRANKFURT: The head of Germany's financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at Wirecard "a massive criminal act", while Deutsche Bank said it was considering support for the collapsed company's banking unit.

"It is plain vanilla, old-fashioned criminal behaviour," BaFin president Felix Hufeld said in an online panel discussion.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last week owing creditors almost US$4 billion after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro (US$2.1 billion) hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

Germany's largest bank said it was working with BaFin and Wirecard's insolvency administrator on the possible support for Wirecard Bank.

"We are in principle prepared to provide this support in the context of a continuation of business operations, if such assistance should become necessary," Deutsche Bank said.

