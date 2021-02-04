German watchdog orders Goldman Sachs to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing

Germany's financial watchdog Bafin has ordered Goldman Sachs to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Bafin said it had asked Goldman Sachs to comply with due diligence obligations regarding customers and risk analysis according to anti-money laundering law.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Source: Reuters

