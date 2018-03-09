German watchdog to issue further diesel-car recalls: Audi CEO

Germany's KBA automotive watchdog will recall more vehicles with larger diesel engines as part of a recall of 850,000 models issued last year, Audi's chief executive said.

Volkswagen's luxury division last July said 850,000 diesel models with 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines needed an update of their engine-management software to bring emissions into line with legal limits.

The affected models also include vehicles from the VW brand and Porsche.

"There will be further recalls," Stadler told journalists on Friday, without providing further details.

The KBA has to date issued 6 recall notifications affecting 156,000 cars.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

