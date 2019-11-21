Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Germany's cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country's three major carmakers - BMW , Volkswagen and Daimler - a total of 100 million euros (US$110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin)