Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel
Germany's cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country's three major carmakers - BMW , Volkswagen and Daimler - a total of 100 million euros (US$110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.
The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.
All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.
