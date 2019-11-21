Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN: Germany's cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country's three major carmakers: BMW , Volkswagen and Daimler: a total of 100 million euros (US$110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

