Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication

Germany's financial market watchdog BaFin is investigating Wirecard's communication with investors directly ahead of the publication of a critical audit by KPMG, a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Friday.

The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BaFin had previously said it would include the findings of the KPMG audit in its ongoing investigation into suspected market manipulation in Wirecard stock.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

