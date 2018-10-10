Germany's car industry says new EU anti-CO2 rules threaten jobs

FRANKFURT: European Union plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles by 35 percent by 2030 pose a threat to Germany as a car-building nation, national auto industry association VDA said on Wednesday (Oct 10).

"It is more than regrettable that the majority of member nations did not find the strength to strike a balance between protecting jobs and protecting the climate," VDA president Bernard Mattes said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Job security is lessened and Germany as an industrial location has been weakened," added Mattes, who represents carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler.

European Union nations, voicing concern over a UN report on global warming, agreed late on Tuesday to seek the 35 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars by 2030.

Several countries had sought a 40 per cent reduction, in line with targets backed by EU lawmakers last week, but softened their position during late night negotiations in a step welcomed by the German government.

But Germany's auto industry remains disappointed with the result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With yesterday's vote we missed a chance to shape CO2 regulation for the time after 2021 in an economical and technologically realistic manner," Mattes said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)