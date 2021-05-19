Germany's E.ON needs to change, strategic process launched - CEO

Business

Germany's E.ON needs to change, strategic process launched - CEO

E.ON, Germany's largest energy group by market value, has launched a strategic process, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding results were to be expected in autumn.

FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen
FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: E.ON, Germany's largest energy group by market value, has launched a strategic process, its new chief executive said on Wednesday, adding results were to be expected in autumn.

"There is need for change," Leonhard Birnbaum, who took over as CEO last month, said during the group's virtual annual general meeting, declining to be more specific.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark